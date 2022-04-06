news, local-news, police, hooning, streets, drive, cars, dangerous, hoons, capalaba police

Capalaba police are tackling hoon behaviour in the Redlands as dangerous driving puts residents at risk across the bayside. Highway Patrol will work in conjunction with General Duties, Tactical Crime Squad, Polair and other special units to focus their resources on reducing hooning in the Redlands. Capalaba Road Policing Unit officer in charge Senior Sergeant Stephen Lees said hooning was a major problem across south-east Queensland. "Hooning creates disturbances through the revving of motors to the screeching of skidding tyres," he said. "The speeds and dangerous manner of driving of hoons put themselves and other road users at risk of injury and possible death. "The debris left on the roads by hoons also causes traffic hazards which requires cleaning up by government agencies. "The actions of hoons can also damage the road surface costing unnecessary and expensive repairs." Police said a man was charged with a number of offences including dangerous driving last month after hooning activities near the Alex Hills Tavern. They said two vehicles were seen doing burnouts leaving smoke and debris as well as holding up traffic. Mr Lees said common hooning spots in the Redlands were Wellington Point Reserve car park, shopping centre car parks, industrial estates and other areas across the region. "The large car meets are often on Friday and Saturday nights leading to early hours of the following day and are often in large car parks and industrial estates," he said. "There are many intersections littered around the Redlands that have skid marks in them from hoons conducting burnouts. These are conducted at all times and days." Mr Lees said police had adopted covert and overt methods which had a history of success catching and prosecuting offenders. "The increasing development of technology utilising photographic and video evidence has assisted police in identifying offenders, even when they attempt to conceal their identity," Mr Lees said. "Police can immobilise offenders' vehicles from seven days to three months. Police are also able to impound vehicles for three months with repeat offenders' vehicles being forfeited, even if they are not the owner of the vehicle." He said dashcam footage, CCTV or hoon behaviour could be reported to 1300HOON or contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or their local police station. "Dangerous driving has caused many crashes. The hoons lose control of their vehicles and crash into poles, gutters and other cars. "Spectators are at risk of being hit by hoons conducting burnouts as they often lose control and sometimes at high speed. "It has been witnessed many times passengers sitting in windowsills recording the car as it does burnouts. "These passengers are exposed to extreme dangers of being hit by steel belts from blown tyres, falling out of the vehicle, being run over or having the car roll on them upon colliding with a gutter or other object. "Innocent members of the public are also in danger of being hit by an out of control hoon vehicle."

