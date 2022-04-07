news, local-news, boating, easter, holidays, safety, considerate, moreton bay, john crawford marine, matthew hodson

As families hit the water of Moreton Bay this Easter, a major boat retailer has called out bad behaviour and urged boaties to be more considerate of other vessels. John Crawford Marine manager Matthew Hodson finds himself in Moreton Bay at least once a week for work. He said Easter was a great time to get out on the water, and expected people to take advantage of three consecutive long weekends this April-May. "We can all be better boaters by just being a bit more considerate, respectful and responsible," Mr Hodson said. "During COVID we've seen a massive number of new families who have never had boats before taking the water, so our boat ramps are a bit busier. "This can be a really nerve wracking experience, and if they have a bad time it could stop them from boating, and that's not what we want. So it's important to be patient and even pay it forward or give that person a hand if they need." He said there were some common behaviours he had seen from boaties in Moreton Bay that had negative effects on other vessels. "Lots of people aren't aware of the wash they create behind their boat," Mr Hodson said. "Even when they are a legal distance away and going slow, they can create some pretty high waves so skippers should always look behind to check if there are boats around." "Although their intentions are to go slow, skippers aren't checking the waves they make which can rock some anchored boats rather violently." "We're also seeing people driving in between fishing grounds on the plain when other vessels are fishing in busy reefs." "it's inconsiderate and it spooks the fish, so it's just not fair to other boaties." Mr Hodson said he also saw some boaties taking plastic out on the water and dumping it in the water. "Don't get baits wrapped in plastic or plastic wrap food you take out because it can get in our waterways. Instead, ask for baits in boxes and take food in re-usable containers to keep our oceans clean," he said. He said it was crucial for boaties to check their boats were in top shape before heading out these holidays to make sure they stay safe. "With some pretty ordinary weather this year we haven't had very many chances to go boating since December so I think a lot of people are about to start using their boats this weekend and over Easter," Mr Hodson said. "If you haven't used your boat in a while please do some preventative maintenance at home before you go boating, so check your battery, fuel, tire pressure, tie down straps, navigation lights if you plan on staying overnight, torches, safety kit batteries and equipment. "Be vigilant with the recent floods we've had and keep an eye out for floating debris floating into our beaches."

