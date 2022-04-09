news, local-news,

A 28-year-old man is alleged to have abused and intimidated a woman who came to his aid after a single-vehicle crash at Dunwich. Police arrived at the scene shortly after 8pm on Saturday where the man is alleged to have lost control of his vehicle and struck a gutter. Dunwich Police Station OIC Sergeant Darren Scanlan has condemned the driver's behaviour after he allegedly abused a woman who checked on his welfare. Police say the 28-year-old intimidated and swore at the woman as he followed her down the street. He has been hit with a $964 fine for creating a public nuisance and driving without due care. "To abuse a female in this manner is appalling behaviour and just demonstrates this man's poor character," Sergeant Scanlan said. "I hope he is ashamed of himself." A WOMAN will face court charged with driving on a suspended licence after being pulled up for speeding on North Stradbroke Island. Police were patrolling Flinders Beach with Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service on Sunday, April 3 when they pulled over a speeding vehicle just before 1.30pm. Licence checks revealed the 20-year-old was suspended from driving due to a loss of demerit points. The woman, from Balmoral in Brisbane, will face Cleveland Magistrates Court next month. Sergeant Scanlan said the woman was just three days away from getting her licence back. "I think she was surprised she got pulled over on the beach," he said. "As we all know, the beach here is a road and the same road rules apply." Read more local news here

