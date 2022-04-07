coronavirus,

REDLANDS businesses and residents have responded positively to vaccine mandates being ditched at a range of venues from next week. Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, announcing the relaxed restrictions on Tuesday, said the mandates had done their job to slow the virus spread. The decision comes more than three months after lockouts for unvaccinated people came into effect at places like pubs, clubs, restaurants, entertainment venues and music festivals. Redland City Bulletin readers put forward their concerns when mandates were announced, with 80 per cent of voters in an online poll disagreeing with restrictions for the jab shy. Elysium Restaurant and Bar director Rodney Winkleman said it had been time-consuming asking people to check in and present their vaccination certificates. "It is just generally arduous on staff to make sure we are being thorough," he said. "We have been very thorough and have been very cautious to make sure all the rules are followed. "We haven't made the rules. Some people think that it is our decision to be enforcing this but it is not. "We were thrust to the forefront as an industry and that has been a little difficult." Unvaccinated people will be allowed back into a range of venues from 1am on April 14, but restrictions will remain in place for vulnerable settings. Ms Palaszczuk said the trigger point was the state's high vaccination rate, with 90.5 per cent of people aged 12 and over having now received at least two doses. "The resections we had in place did their job keeping our community safe and encouraging vaccinations," she said. "If you are unvaccinated, please consider going and getting vaccinated. We know, the evidence is clear, you are more likely to end up in hospital and risk severe illness. "I know it has taken a heavy toll on families and businesses, and I thank them for the work they have done." Wellington Point resident Debbie Swain said mandate relaxations were positive news for hospitality and tourism businesses. "Let's learn what we can from the pandemic, as it has been a horror economic time for many and a loss of loved ones along the way," she said. Mr Winkleman said mandates being rolled back would ease pressure on staff. "If you look at where mandates have been dropped, we are the last one," he said. "Obviously there is the medical industry, but that is somewhat separate. From outside a medical industry perspective, we are categorically the last. "Our industry is a hospitality industry, and by the nature of that word, we are hospitable people. "The government mandate being dropped is going to allow us to do what we do best." Chief Health Officer Dr John Gerrard said vaccination mandates no longer had a public health benefit because of the state's high vaccination levels. "We are talking about a very tiny proportion of people who, for whatever reason, have refused to get vaccinated," he said. "To put this burden on a lot of these facilities ... for the sake of this small group of people, the public health benefit is not there." Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/f10bb252-c423-4ab9-8e5d-c239defe9503.jpg/r0_286_3982_2536_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg