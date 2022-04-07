news, local-news, redlands coast regional sport and recreation precinct, heinemann road, sporting clubs, bmx, rugby league, cycling, cost, master plan

Redland City Council's latest project to house BMX, Rugby League and Cycling clubs is on track to begin construction late this year, but council could not say how much it would cost. The estimated $60 million allocated in the master plan released in 2020 could increase with plans to rehabilitate a flood prone natural watercourse on the site. Council bought the 159 hectare site at 277-293 Heinemann Road, Mount Cotton in 2017 for the Redlands Coast Regional Sport and Recreation Precinct. A Redland City Council spokesperson said construction on stage one could begin as soon as late 2022 depending on construction documentation, funding and budget approvals. "Council will soon release a restricted tender to the shortlisted companies resulting from the Expressions of Interest process for construction of the first stage of the precinct," they said. Total costs are yet to be determined but a master plan for the site estimated the sports facility elements including 17 playing fields, nearly three kilometres of cycling tracks, BMX tracks, parking spaces and a clubhouse would cost about $60 million. "The master planning stage provides a high level cost estimate for the project of about $60 million, which is subject to change as design development progresses," the spokesperson said. "However, the details and therefore the detailed costings are not established at the master plan stage." It is understood the estimate in the master plan not include funding to rehabilitate and construct broadwalks over a natural watercourse on a section of the site which is subject to flooding. "The precinct will be built on higher land than other Redland sports grounds and will not be subject to the constraints of other sporting fields that have on many occasions been built on old landfill sites." The spokesperson said. "There is a small section on the site which is subject to flooding, primarily around a natural watercourse. "This area will be rehabilitated and will include boardwalks over water bodies for visitors to enjoy and experience the natural beauty of the area. "None of the sporting fields, play area, bike tracks or buildings will be located in this important environmental area." The spokesperson said the land at Heinemann Road was bought for $6.68 million, excluding GST, after two independent valuations of $6.55 million and $6.68 million. "This site was considered the most appropriate for a new sport and recreation precinct in the south of Redlands Coast due to its location, size, orientation, general topography and potential for complementary nature-based recreation, and environmental attributes," they said. "The exciting sport and recreation precinct is planned for the 101 hectare northern property, of which more than 50 per cent has been retained for nature-based recreation and its environmental values." Stage one is proposed to include the construction of the bike activity and recreation and play hub precincts and associated works, part funded by $4.5 million from the State Government. See the master plan of the project at Council's Your Say page.

