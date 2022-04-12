  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Property

House of the week: 4 John Samuel Place, Ormiston

Property

Property details:

  • 4 John Samuel Place, Ormiston
  • 4 bed | 2 bath | 2 car
  • Auction: Saturday, April 23, 9.00am
  • Agency: Cole+Yarrow
  • Contact: Craig Yarrow (0407 752 269) or Darren Cole (0447 002 455)
  • Inspect: By appointment

Forget settling for a 'house' or a cookie-cutter design. You deserve a home, a residence with elegance and style.

You've got taste, and you appreciate light-filled spaces, angles, spacious rooms and an entry that makes a statement.

You crave cool afternoon sea breezes that flow easily throughout your special place. Having the pool in your line of sight from the main living area is a must, as is your ability to separate the family room and lounge room.

Most of all, you want a haven away from the hustle and bustle and a place you never tire of coming home to.

Welcome to 4 John Samuel Place - it has your name on the door.

Some of the features include:

  • An enormous master bedroom with twin-vanity ensuite
  • A spacious lounge room separated from an equally generous family room
  • Three other bedrooms will easily fit a queen-sized bed
  • Plantation shutters and security screens
  • Three air-conditioning units
  • An over-sized garage with storage and workbench
  • Around a three-metre wide side access
  • In a quiet tree-lined cul-de-sac
  • North-facing to the rear of the property
  • A 1.5km stroll to City Bound Train

The location is close to excellent schools and it's just a 400m walk to the coastline. Those concerned about future capital growth, you'll be surrounded by some of Ormiston's most expensive houses.

Click HERE to see the latest real estate E-edition.