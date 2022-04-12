House of the week: 4 John Samuel Place, Ormiston
Property details:
- 4 John Samuel Place, Ormiston
- 4 bed | 2 bath | 2 car
- Auction: Saturday, April 23, 9.00am
- Agency: Cole+Yarrow
- Contact: Craig Yarrow (0407 752 269) or Darren Cole (0447 002 455)
- Inspect: By appointment
Forget settling for a 'house' or a cookie-cutter design. You deserve a home, a residence with elegance and style.
You've got taste, and you appreciate light-filled spaces, angles, spacious rooms and an entry that makes a statement.
You crave cool afternoon sea breezes that flow easily throughout your special place. Having the pool in your line of sight from the main living area is a must, as is your ability to separate the family room and lounge room.
Most of all, you want a haven away from the hustle and bustle and a place you never tire of coming home to.
Welcome to 4 John Samuel Place - it has your name on the door.
Some of the features include:
- An enormous master bedroom with twin-vanity ensuite
- A spacious lounge room separated from an equally generous family room
- Three other bedrooms will easily fit a queen-sized bed
- Plantation shutters and security screens
- Three air-conditioning units
- An over-sized garage with storage and workbench
- Around a three-metre wide side access
- In a quiet tree-lined cul-de-sac
- North-facing to the rear of the property
- A 1.5km stroll to City Bound Train
The location is close to excellent schools and it's just a 400m walk to the coastline. Those concerned about future capital growth, you'll be surrounded by some of Ormiston's most expensive houses.
