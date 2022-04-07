community,

REDLANDS songstress Aislinn Sharp will perform a selection of her latest pop tracks during a concert series at Redland Performing Arts Centre this month. The Victoria Point resident will take to the stage with backup vocalist Miss Elm and percussionist Joshua Batka on Saturday, April 23 at 4pm. Ms Sharp's performances will form part of RPAC's Stage Sessions 3.0 concert series, which will showcase emerging and experienced musicians from the Redlands. She will perform R U OK? inspired song Matter, electronic-pop single Phone and newly-released track Red Red Bike. "Those are the songs that people will know of, but I will have a couple of new tracks that people haven't heard before," she said. "That is a nice preview for where my song releases are going in future." Ms Sharp will speak between songs about her music and mental health work. "Bay FM Radio Announcer Sandie B will be asking me about some of the inspiration and meaning behind my music, but also how I use it to promote mental health awareness," she said." "The audience will also get the opportunity at the end of the show to join the conversation, ask questions and talk more about mental health and my music." The concert series will take place on April 23 and 24. Read more local news here

