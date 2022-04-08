community,

ALEXANDRA Hills, Mount Cotton and Birkdale are home to some of the most dangerous intersections in the Redlands, according to residents. The Redland City Bulletin asked readers to list intersections which they believed posed the greatest risk to motorists. Reader Ziggy Smith said Moreton Bay and Redland Bay Road at Capalaba, and Rickertt Road and Thorneside Road at Birkdale, were among the city's most dangerous intersections. "All intersections can be potentially dangerous [as] obviously driver decisions, experience and behaviour also play a role," he said. "I don't believe intersections governed entirely by traffic lights are that dangerous, it is the ones in high speed zones, involving multi-lanes and a reliance on drivers using discretion that are the most dangerous." Maz Pender said there were often near misses at the Dawson and Finucane road intersection in Alexandra Hills. "Bikes and vehicles collide as they don't see each other coming and turning," she said. Olly Knight picked out the end of Henderson Road at Sheldon and said it was impossible to navigate during peak hour traffic. It was not the only intersection along Mount Cotton Road readers considered dangerous, with some also mentioning Double Jump Road and Woodlands Drive. Hundreds signed a petition last year calling for the state government to install lights at the Double Jump Road intersection after a spate of crashes in the area. Principal petitioner Peter Johnston warned at the time that a momentary lapse in concentration was all it would take for a serious accident to take place. Data released last year revealed there had been 14 crashes at the Double Jump Road intersection between January 2016 and March 2021, with 10 of those involving drivers failing to give way or stop. Read more local news here

