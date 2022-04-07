news, local-news, gymnastics, Premier Gymnastics, win, state championships, queensland, represent, rhythmic, artistic

Redland gymnasts have stunned crowds at the Queensland Championships with podium finishes for all Premier Gymnastics athletes and some top selections in the state team. A total of 40 gymnasts including some from the Redlands took part in the competition with five locals landing spots on the Queensland team for nationals on the Gold Coast. Premier Gymnastics owner Nicki Robbins said her gymnasts had put in the effort to get the top results. "I'm so very proud of the performances from all the girls. Everyone placed in the top three of their events," Ms Robbins said. "They have been working very hard and many of them may have been affected by COVID where they had to have some time off because they had COVID or if they were a close contact. "They still managed to train under difficult circumstances to come up and shine on the day. "I feel the relationships between staff and gymnasts help create a culture at Premier that supports all the gymnasts and just want them to do their best." Sheldon gymnast Aileen Chiang was runner up state champion in level 10 rhythmic gymnastics and selected in the state team. In aerobics, all gymnasts from Premier Gymnastics placed in the top three in their divisions with Loralie Gould and her partners Abby Miller and Skye McKibben crowned state champions for level seven multiple and aerodance trio. Isabella Miller also won level 6 state Champion. Audrey Goffey placed 3rd in level eight individual and was a member of the aerodance team along with Abby, Abby, Audrey, Loralie, Skye and Lily who took second place and all girls were selected for the state team. In artistic gymnastics, Premier gymnasts dominated the championships winning Levels 10, nine, eight and taking runner up in level seven. Highlights from Redlands locals were Sophie Jackson who won runner up state champion and apparatus placings. She was also selected in the state team. Samantha Greensill placed fifth overall in Level seven and apparatus placings. Megan Monahan placed third overall in level seven, and Holly Smith placed fifth overall in Level nine and on apparatus, achieving her child hood dream of representing Queensland. Ms Robbins said her athletes who were selected in the state team would continue to work hard towards the national championships in May. "It's just wonderful to help these girls do well, and to have people coming from the Redlands area to train with our club," she said. "They do work so hard and some of them train up to 27 hours a week at four or five hour sessions five times a week for really extensive training. "We don't have any break in the season, we don't stop training when there's bad weather because it's an indoor sport. "Gymnastics is such a tough sport and these girls deserve every credit they can get."

