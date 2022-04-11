news, local-news, limited edition dance, class, seated, chair, mobile, elderly, old

A Cleveland dance studio is starting a new class getting Redland residents off their feet to dance from the comfort of a chair. Limited Edition Dance is holding seated dance classes for people who enjoy moving to music but may not have the mobility for a standing dance class. Studio owner Soma Karan said as far as she knew, hers was the only low-no impact class like it in the Brisbane area. "These classes are for people who just enjoy dancing and music," she said. "We're using a wide range of songs from old decades, so music that they maybe loved when they were younger. "We love the enjoyment that comes with moving and music, feeling it in your heart and finding a sense of connection and community. "It can become a positive part of their day and something they can look forward to throughout the week." Ms Karan said she was inspired to start the class after getting a positive response from older residents who lived nearby. "We've had so many lovely residents pop by since we moved into our new studio and they have given us so much support, sharing what we do with their families and grandkids," she said. "We want to provide something for them because they are the ones coming past us every day. "We've had such a positive impact on dancers of all ages in our regular classes so far so this is something to encourage people of all ages and abilities in the Redlands." Ms Karan said the classes were a perfect new edition to fit with her studio's already established programs to give Redlands residents the chance to have fun. "At Limited Edition Dance we really focus on providing a space where people can come and be themselves and take a break from the stress of work, life, school, whatever is going on," she said. "We are a space where they can have fun and enjoy dancing to music and connect with other positive people." Limited Edition Dance will run the classes weekly on Thursday mornings from April 21 at 4/32 Middle Street, Cleveland from 10.30am-11.15am. The studio is also adding daytime classes on Thursdays, with Tiny Tots for ages 2-4 from 9.30-10.15am, and a dance fitness class from 11.30am-12.15pm. To book classes, call Ms Karan on 0490 078 688. The first class is free and then $20 per class.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/c9ac97ac-bf01-4c5b-8a17-fe099494b1eb.JPG/r0_0_5995_3387_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg