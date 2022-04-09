news, local-news,

REDLAND City FC have entered an inaugural women's team into the Football Queensland Metro League and are looking for players to bolster the 2022 squad. The group has lost several players to season-ending injuries and are on the hunt for replacements. Under 13 coach and women's player-manager Anna Hurman said the team had players ranging in age and ability. "Most of all these ladies are great fun and have created a lovely social atmosphere from the beginning," she said. The Redland Bay club has been working behind the scenes to introduce a women's team. The move helps create a pathway for the club's 20 female junior players to progress through the grades and into senior football. "I am so passionate as a coach of both junior boys and girls that we are providing the pathways for our juniors to move through the grades and continue playing for Redland City FC ...," Hurman said. The Redbacks women's team has received support from within the club and the greater community to promote and fill the squad. An experienced coach is at the helm, with training sessions held on Wednesday nights from 6.30pm. "There is a passionate and energetic group of ladies, from ages 16 to 50, who come with a range of skills from new players to those with previous playing experience," Hurman said. Redland City is offering prospective players the chance to be a part of the women's side this season for an introductory price of $450. The club says the fee will cover insurances, match fees and uniforms. For more information, email redlandcityfc@gmail.com or contact Anna Hurman on 0439 535 960. Read more local sport news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/012f6711-0502-49e9-bd54-a2aac136d5e4.jpg/r0_231_2048_1388_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg