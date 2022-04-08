news, local-news, lotto, winning ticket, division one, saturday gold, birkdale, lucky suburb, regular customer

A news agency customer has almost $700,000 on an unregistered ticket as a Birkdale shop owner urges his regulars to check their tickets. Birkdale Newsextra at Birkdale Fair sold the Saturday Gold Lotto Division One winner to a regular customer who has not come forward to claim their ticket. News agency owner Adrian Johal said he was delighted to have sold another winning ticket but was itching to find out who the lucky local was. "He or she has won close to $700,000 in the Saturday Gold lotto and we just love that it was one of our regular customers," Mr Johal said. "A few weeks ago we had another winner who got 10 grand on a $1 Scratch-It too." He said selling a winning ticket was a great feeling. "It feels fantastic and we're so happy for whoever has won, especially in these hard times with the pandemic when we're not feeling on top of the world," Mr Johal said. "It's going to go a long way for whoever has won it." He urged all of his regular customers to check their tickets because it could be life changing. "Dreams come true but you've got to be in it to win it," he said. "Please check your tickets, we can't wait to see who has won." In 2021, data from gambling company The Lottery Office found Birkdale was the luckiest postcode in Queensland, with customers pocketing the highest average lottery wins in the state over two years.

