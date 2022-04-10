news, local-news, rugby union, sport, game, premiership, men, women, team, mudcrabs

Redlands Rugby Union looks to retain premierships and win new titles ahead of the 2022 season as trial games kick off on the bayside. The club has altered their competition this year with senior mens teams to play Friday nights instead of Saturdays. Club president Mike King said teams across the juniors and seniors performed well last season, with some just pipped at the finish line for premierships, and the women taking out the comp. He said new coaches at the club would take their teams up a notch. "Last year, our women won their competition and the men just lost in the final," Mr King said. "I've been the men's coach for the last three years and every year they have made semis and finals, we just can't get over the hump. "This year we've got two men's teams playing on Friday nights so it's easier for our players to make games and they have a new international coach, George Wilson, who is going to make a massive difference for them. "This year the women have ex-wallaby Cheyenne Campbell coaching them so we're pretty well covered for some really good coaching." Mr King said the ladies team was only getting better as numbers grew with more signups from local women. "The club has had some exponential growth in our ladies teams so they are going to develop a lot this year," he said. "For the men's and women's teams, I'm pretty confident we should have a really good crack at finals this year." Mr King said the senior team was largely made up of younger players who had become eligible for the seniors team and would add depth to an already strong team. "It's going to be a bit of a baptism by fire playing some of these stronger teams like Goodna and Brisbane Irish." "George is going to develop these young kids over the next three years so we can get a really mature senior men's team." Junior clubs were also doing well, with multiple teams in all but one age group from U6 to U16s this season. Mr King said most teams from U13s up made their competition finals last year. "In the junior division we're hoping to maintain our numbers. These kids are pulled towards so many other sports but we want them to keep playing rugby and aspire to become one of our senior players," he said. "The premier league clubs, Bothers, Easts, Wests and Norths, they're the strongest clubs and our juniors' toughest competition." Mr King said he keen to see the club develop in the coming years. "We pride ourselves on being a family orientated club, we're a village," he said. "We're always looking for more players from under 6s to seniors so if anyone is interested they should definitely come down and have a look."

