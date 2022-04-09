news, local-news, cash, money, redland city council, Henry Pike, donisha duff, federal government, federal election

As the federal government announces Australian local councils will get 75 per cent of their annual financial assistance early, Redland City Council says it will only make more work and called for a tax reduction. Bowman Labor Candidate Donisha Duff said the early fund release was an election bribe. Last week, the LNP announced a $2.1 billion pre-payment on next year's Financial Assistance Grant to all councils across Australia. Bowman LNP candidate Henry Pike said Redland City Council would receive $4.7 million in funding in April to help the Council with flood recovery. "This funding will help Redlands complete repair works after recent flooding and give them far more flexibility to address local priorities," he said. Mr Pike said there had been a push from Councils across Australia to receive the funding early, but a Redland City Council spokesperson said it was something they were not involved with. The Council spokesperson said they had not been formally notified about the grant allocation. They said receiving the funding early was not beneficial for the Council's accounting systems. "Council has a strong balance sheet with high cash balances, so the challenge is more from an accounting perspective, as the funds are for the 2022-23 financial year, but a 75 per cent early payment means 75 per cent is revenue in the 2021-22 year while the expenditure is 2022-23," they said. "This places more pressure on the Operating Surplus Ratio for 2022-23, and this ratio must be reported on through legislation." The spokesperson also said Council had been told in December last year that their 2022-23 allocation may reduce due to a change in methodology by the Queensland Local Government Grants Commission and that they had already called for a lower taxation charge. "Council continues to advocate for a larger share of the GST to reduce the burden on Redlands Coast ratepayers," they said. "Council has consistently advocated for the Financial Assistance Grant to be restored to at least 1 per cent of the national tax collection, as was the case previously." The spokesperson said the funding would be used to provide goods and services to the Redlands Coast community. "Council continuously prioritises funding for urgent or emergency works where it can," they said. "All external funds are welcomed and these funds will go towards a current year or multi-year projects depending on the timing of delivery. "Council will draw on all funds available to offset the costs to Redlands Coast ratepayers. "Expenditure related to the recent flood events have been captured and will be claimed from external bodies as appropriate." Bowman Labor Candidate Donisha Duff said the funding was a ploy to win votes at the upcoming federal election. "Our local council and our community need a plan for a better future to improve people's lives, not a plan to get Scott Morrison elected," she said. "This is not new - the government does this every year. This announcement... made weeks out from the Federal Election, is clearly trying to make up for a decade of neglect by the Morrison Government. "There is not a single extra dollar being delivered as part of this announcement for flood-affected councils but instead another example of the Morrison Government doing too little too late."

