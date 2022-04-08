news, local-news, darts, win, zone, state championships, wynnum, association, redlands, players

Redlands' men's darts players pulled off a stunning win against Wynnum last week to win the Zone championships. On Friday April 1, the Redlands Darts Association's men's and women's teams visited the Wynnum Darts Club for the competiton. The men's team threw their way to victory to claim the Noel Hickmore Shield against Wynnum. The Women's team were unlicky in defeat and just missed out on the Barb Fletcher Shield on the same night. Skilled Redlands players Amanda Loch, Jeremy Fagg, Chris Krabbe, Laurie Loch, Sharon Miller and Ben Justice were selected for the Zone 2 team for the Queensland Championships. They will be held the state competition will be held on the May long weekend, and players have already been preparing at their weekly matches at the Redlands Darts Association. The club hosts weekly competitive fixtures on a Wednesday night. For players looking for a more relaxed game, the club hosts an over 50s social group on Friday mornings and Potluck and social games on Friday nights for a fun challenge at the Birkdale Sports Club. Dumpstarz 11, Jokers 5; Fun guns 12, Projectile Disfunction 4; Game of Throwns 14, Darts Vaders 2. Highest peg: Men - Steve Morley (140), Women - Amanda Loch (58). Mix it Up 9, Ducks Nuts 7; Whooo Cares 14, Hunger Aims 2; Funny Tucker 8, Archers 6. Highest peg: Men - Paul Quinn (167), Women - Colleen Golding (60). Red Barons 9, What's the Point 5; Phantom Throwers 8, 60's are Us 6; Bridge Burners 13, Three Darts to the Wind 1. Highest peg: Men - Bill Isbel (128), Women - Karlene Fahey (40). HIGHLIGHTS 180's went to Ben Justice (3), Peter Martin, Mick OConnell, Shane Jackson, Rob Drift, Brett Golding. In a notable achievement, Paul Quinn pulled off a super throw of 57 from a triple 19, 60 from a triple 20 and a bullseye to top it off for the division two highest peg of 167.

