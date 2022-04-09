news, local-news, reedy river, redland museum, queensland day

Queensland Day will be celebrated at the Redland museum with a presentation of the Australian classic Reedy River by the museum's Theatre Redlands. The play will be performed on June 3,4,11,17 and 18 at 6.30pm with matinees from 2pm on June 5, 12 and 19. Director Jan Nary said the drama was described as being "warm as a handshake" and a signature piece for the museum. This was the first play performed at the museum for its Australia Day drama series. Written by Dick Diamond in 1953, the play is designed as a vehicle for the songs of the Australian bush, a major part of our working-class heritage that had fallen out of popular usage. Characters lead the songs with audience invited to join in their favourites, including the iconic Click Go the Shears. The late Johnny Meredith spent years travelling the outback with his school case-sized reel-to-reel tape recorder to collect and record the songs from old-timers who still remembered them. Diamond set the songs in the aftermath of the great shearers' strike of 1891. Despite a booming wool industry at the end of the 19th century, conditions in the shearing sheds were appalling, which led to a rapid rise in union membership; more than 90 per cent of shearing sheds "shore union". When 2000 troops with Gatling guns and 1100 special constables were sent in to break the ensuing strike, the unions and the workers were overwhelmed by the combined forces of the pastoralists, the government, the military and the courts. Several strikers were killed, 14 union leaders were jailed and the sheds were left in disarray. Reedy River is set in one such shed and is an inspiring story of Australia's working class history involving mateship, courage, humour and romance. "Past productions staged at Redland Museum - the first by Theatre Genesis, directed by the late Terry Annersley - have proven to be steadfastly popular with actors and audiences alike. The play is also a valuable source of information about a major chapter in our recent history and has introduced many young performers to a story a vital part of our culture. Our stories need to be repeated and shared if they are not to disappear," Ms Nary said. Tickets are $37 including a two-course meal before the show. The menu includes Lazy Harry's Ham and Pea soup with a warm bread roll and Mary's Marvellous Mousse. Book on trybooking.com/BYUYY Enquiries to 3286 3494 www.redlandmuseum.org.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzEARDRGCuRfbryqRxgZWD/287188c0-4d67-4860-b3b0-2305688f7b41.jpg/r0_71_960_613_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Reedy River comes to the Redland Museum