Ella and the Little Sorcerer will be released to cinemas on April 21. This is a story of friendship, self-sacrifice, love and determination. Ella and her friends, including an apprentice magician named Crystal, embark on a life-changing journey to extract a magical stone. The stone can turn their friend Prince Alex who is trapped in the body of a mouse, back into human form. Their journey is filled with danger, along with unexpected ups and downs that will put their friendship to the test. However, as they try to find a cure for Alex, they will come to realise that selflessness, love for friends and willingness to sacrifice your own best interest for that of others, is the best cure from the ugliness of the world. The closest screening is at Majestic Cinemas, 82 Berrima Street, Wynnum. WIN: Redland City Bulletin has five in-season family passes (to admit four people) to give away to see a screening of Ella and the Little Sorcerer at any participating cinema. To be in the draw to win, enter your details below by 9am on Monday, April 25 . Conditions may apply and winners will be contacted and announced online.

