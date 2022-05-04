fun-stuff, competitions, ella and the little sorcerer, majestic cinema wynnum, competition, movie, family pass, winners

Ella and the Little Sorcerer is now playing in participating cinemas. This is a story of friendship, self-sacrifice, love and determination. Ella and her friends, including an apprentice magician named Crystal, embark on a life-changing journey to extract a magical stone. The stone can turn their friend Prince Alex who is trapped in the body of a mouse, back into human form. Their journey is filled with danger, along with unexpected ups and downs that will put their friendship to the test. The closest screening is at Majestic Cinemas, 82 Berrima Street, Wynnum. WINNERS: Winning in-season family passes (to admit four people) to give away to see a screening of Ella and the Little Sorcerer at any participating cinema are Frank Copine of Alexandra Hills, Kerry Field of Cleveland, Seola Sattler of Redland Bay, Tania Cruden of Birkdale and Christine Feeney of Redland Bay. Your passes have been posted..

WINNERS: Ella is now playing at the Majestic