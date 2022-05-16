fun-stuff, competitions, linda ronstadt, australian eagles, fleetwood mac, usa hall of fame, alexandra hills hotel

The best of the 1970s and the early 1980s will come to life at the Alexandra Hills Hotel on May 21 with performances by The Australian Eagles, Linda Ronstadt and Rumours: Fleetwood Mac. Entertainment coordinator Andrew Plunkett said the original bands were the two largest selling acts of the 1970s and, in tandem, topped the charts worldwide. "The bands played to sell out stadiums around the world. All the bands were at the peak of their careers so it's a good idea to put together a band package that portrays that time," he said. Mr Plunkett said the music has stood the test of time and new recordings of the music by Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks have brought it forward to a new generation. "The tribute acts that are the most successful are those that can portray the artist and perform the music closest to the musical ability of the original," he said. "These guys play all over Australia and overseas. If you want to hear this music, this is how you hear it. The bands have evolved into acts that perform the original artists better than themselves." Rumours consists of five musicians who have pooled their talent to achieve a combination that has a punchy rhythm section, superb vocal harmonies and rich keys. In this lineup, Brooke McMullen plays Linda Rondstadt, with her songs interwoven into the Australian Eagles band. Australian Eagles founding member and guitarist Shayne Browne said the bands were a perfect fit, with music that appealed to a similar audience and from the same era. "We may not look like the Eagles, but we aim to play the music as close as we can. The music is simple and can be played by a guitar and voice but with complex layering. We play to get it right." The band is known for its flawless recreation of the classics including Desperado, Life in the Fast Lane, New Kid in Town, Take it to the Limit, Heartache Tonight and Hotel California. Tickets are $25 and are available on events.humanitix.com/the-australian-eagles-with-special-guests-linda-ronstadt-story-and-fleetwood-mac-rumours-at-the-alex-hills-hotel-def17d39. Doors open at 7pm. WINNERS: Winner of a double pass to see the show (value $50) and one night's accommodation on May 21, staying in a deluxe suite with breakfast to the total value of $265 is Graham Cridge of Thornlands. Winning double passes (value $50) are Neil Proud of Mount Cotton and Rose Sayer of Capalaba. You will be contacted about your prize collection.

