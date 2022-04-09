comment, opinion,

I don't even batter an eyelid any more. There was a time when there was plenty of battering going on, sometimes frantically so, like a dying moth or butterfly, furiously trying to counteract its imminent demise. What was once a shock to me is now common place. And no amount of eyelid battering will cause it to be any different. Anyway, if my young friends and grand children are to be believed, the eyelids are clearly too old to anything frantic, except occasionally close in a mini elderly person sleeping moment. My grandchildren think that I am old. In fact, many of their friends are in cahoots with this idea and think the same. My neighbour's children in fact, believe that all old women are named 'Linda' and thus call anyone with eyelids that no longer batter by that name. At least that's what my neighbour tells me. I am not sure whether this is complimentary or not. Having got over the hurdle of their (clearly imagined) old age branding (this was once an instant shock - hence the eyelid battering), I now take most old age references in my stride. And when it is the little people who are doing most of the age analysis and clearly getting it wrong, I have cuteness, inaccuracy and general unworldliness as excuses for their mistaken age identity to fall back on. I mean, it couldn't be me could it? They must be wrong, because I inhabit the body and the mind of someone quite young. I mean what about me could possibly be perceived as old? Sure, I walk a bit crooked and a bit slowly. I wear very unattractive shoes, marking this down to comfort and not style. I forget people's names, including the names of the children in question. And yes, the battering eyelids do occasionally want to rest, although I resist this until the night time hours. As for forgetting the names though, I think my neighbour's children might be onto something. Perhaps I too could call all of my friends over a certain age 'Linda'. I have to add here, that they have also adopted the name of my husband for all men of a similar age. So that can't be so hard to do. Just call everyone by my own name and that of my husband. The age problem is instantly solved. - Linda Muller

