comment, opinion, so it goes, internet shopping

My name is Linda and I am an addict. There was a time where I scoffed at such behaviour. Never, I said, would you find me ordering things on line. No this was for the young and the adventurous and the people willing to take chances with their money. This was for someone foolish who may never receive a delivery, who may lose their bank accounts and their livelihood as they plummeted into that black vortex of internet spending. And here am I. My first order online was with a dress shop, a very daring experience given the fact that the clothes may not fit or look anything like the picture. How often have I looked at that attractive outfit on the rack, only to find that the outfit with me inside was not the look the designer probably had in mind. On exiting the store, I would throw away that line to the storekeeper that the clothes were perfect, but the body in them needed a bit of work. But I digress. I plunged in and made the order and yes, there was a 33 per cent failure rate in that one of the dresses was not what I imagined. I took it back to the store and the store refunded me the money, that was less than half of what it was ticketed at in the store. As I eyed that higher price tag, I decided that there was something in this online buying, especially given the ease of return. I plunged in for round two. Before I go on, I feel the need to share that given the 67 per cent success of round one, I was cheered by the whole experience, immediately forgiving the delivery time which took several months - months in which I agonised slightly about the parcel not arriving or arriving but not being found. I swore in these weeks that I was done with the angst of online shopping. And then I was sent a free delivery voucher and my best intentions fled. I ordered again. This time there was a three month wait and the Christmas outfit became the Easter outfit. Again, I agonised, my mind imagining all manner of failures while my husband's orders (he's very adept at ordering wine and photographic equipment) came within days of his orders being placed. Sometimes they even beat their own deadline. Meanwhile, I secretly check for more excellent buys. - Linda Muller

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzEARDRGCuRfbryqRxgZWD/6c980100-8d2f-428f-9035-d9d73356d2dc_rotated_90.JPG/r0_1616_3456_3569_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg