news, local-news, fishing, catch, bream, bait, prawn, redlands coast, moreton bay

The bream has moved into feeding on the abundance of prawns and baitfish along the Redland Coast. During the week, I saw a few anglers with quality bream. Land-based anglers can get into the action and fish the shore-based options on local jetties and beaches. My favourite spots used to be the rock walls and the two canal entrances of Raby Bay. Cast unweighted prawns into the current for bream and flathead. Allow the bait to drift back towards you, do not keep the line taut but allow a "belly" in your line. When you see the line straighten get ready to set your hook. The occasional mangrove jack would pitch up at times, and my light bream gear was never up to the task. The best times are at dawn and last light. Dan Siddall sent in a photo of a huge bream, which measured 40cm, caught by his uncle Paul Siddall who is on holiday in the Redlands. They were fishing late afternoon, set up a burley trail and were floating small cubes of mullet and pilchards down the burley. They were fishing the red beacon off the southwest corner of Coochiemudlo Island from the wooden boat they built last year. Well done, Paul, that is an exceptional size bream. The catfish and small sharks have mostly moved off. The first run of the tailor is proving very good this year. Last week, I had the bottom half of a live mullet bitten entirely off. The next cast, I caught a tailor by slowly reeling in my live bait. Also good is the number of reported flathead catches. I noticed that flathead numbers had been down for the last six months, and the reports of catches of flathead have been consistent over the previous two weeks. Raymond Kennedy says the North Pine Dam finally seems to be coming good after all the fresh inflow. The water downstream is still chocolate brown, but the fish are back. He found a school on a drop off where the depth went from 17 to 30 feet. He ended up with 41 bass and 11 catfish which is the best solo trip for quite a while. Quite a few Saratoga are also being caught upstream. His mate got 33 basses on spinnerbaits the day before Raymond when out, so the fish are back on the bite. If you have any fishing questions, photographs of your catch or if you would like a coaching session, please get in touch with Michael at desdavidmichael@gmail.com Read more local sport and community news at redlandcitybulletin.com.au

