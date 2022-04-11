news, local-news, FOOTBALL, REDLANDS UNITED fc, WIN, soccer, defeat, caboolture, red devils

Redlands United made the trip to Caboolture to pull off a stunning defeat over a ten man side in their weekly fixtures on Saturday. The side met Caboolture Sports FC in their Round 6 Football Queensland Premier League (FQPL) fixture at the Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex. Wet and drizzly conditions greeted both teams as they lined up for the game. Redlands started the game with pace and created two clear opportunities for Guil Santana within the first three minutes. Two minutes into the game Santana was put in behind the defence only for the keeper to make a fine one-on-one save. A minute later he rounded the keeper only to have his shot cleared off the line. Redlands were playing strongly but after 15 minutes and against the run of play Caboolture scored from a tight angle beating the Redlands keeper at the near post. Despite the setback Redlands continued to dominate the play. After 27 minutes Caboolture were reduced to 10 men following a send off. Redlands continual pressure finally paid off when Ben Njie neatly turned in a cross from the right to even the score after 35 minutes. Two minutes later Ryota Sumiyoshi could have put the Red Devils ahead only for a moment of hesitation to allow a defender to get back and block his shot. In almost the last play of the half a Redlands corner was cleared off the line for defender Noah Hitchcock to pounce on the loose ball and head it back into the corner of the net. Redlands went into the sheds leaders at 1-2. Redlands dominated the first half but were unable to finish off the many chances they created. When the second half began Redlands continued as they had left off. On 53 minutes the pace of Santana was too much for the defence and he was brought down in the box. Dylan Brent stepped up and calmly converted the penalty to extend the Red Devils lead. Five minutes later Santana had his own goal when he got the final touch in a congested Caboolture penalty box. With 15 minutes to go Ryan Hughes was put through the defensive line into space only to see his initial shot stopped by the keeper, however he re-gathered the rebound and calmly slotted the ball past the despairing keeper. In the final play of the game, Santana picked up his second as he made no mistake and slotted the ball past the diving keeper. Redlands dominated for most of the game and ran out 6-1 winners. Head Coach Graham Harvey said he was happy with the team's performance once the opposition was reduced to 10 men. Redlands Man of the Match was announced as captain Sam Langley. The Red Devils will prepare for their Round three catch up game on Easter Sunday, an away match against the Southside Eagles from 4.35pm at Memorial Park, Bulimba. Read more local sport and community news at redlandcitybulletin.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/121a12fa-8faa-405c-80e0-3abc2a6fa39c.JPG/r0_189_3963_2428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg