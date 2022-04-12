news, local-news, long weekend, easter, good friday, labour day, anzac day, holiday, break, day off

Redland residents are set to take advantage of rapid fire long weekends in April and May as locals and visitors get out and about on the bayside. Easter, Anzac Day and Labour Day long weekends will let many Redlanders enjoy extra days off on Friday, April 15, Monday, April 18, Monday, April 25 and Monday, May 2. Redland City Council Mayor Karen Williams said residents would make the most of the public holidays but to be safe and considerate of others when doing so in public spaces. "With Easter falling at the end of the school holidays, we are expecting a lot of people, especially families, to be out enjoying our local waterways and open spaces," she said. "I urge everyone to be mindful of COVID-safety on Redlands Coast, to help reduce the spread of the virus through our community. "Of course, more people also means more rubbish and, while Council will be placing additional bins in popular reserves and parks on the public holidays and there will be extra litter collections over each of the long weekends, we urge everyone to help us protect our natural environment by taking their rubbish home with them and disposing of it there. "Please do not leave rubbish beside full bins." Some Redlands tracks and trails, including three high-use conservation reserves, will still be out of action after heavy rainfall caused damage in late March. "Repair works have commenced across the track and trail network, and they will be reopened when it is safe to do so," Ms Williams said. "Signs notifying of the closures are in place at all main entry points to Bayview Conservation Area, Scribbly Gums Conservation Area and Eastern Escarpment Conservation Area. "Some of the tracks and trails in smaller reserves are also closed, but the closed tracks are clearly signed." While furry friends will be welcome to join in on celebrations, Ms Williams said it was important to keep them on leashes in outdoor areas. "We welcome dogs on Redlands Coast and have many dog off leash areas and even dog beaches where they can be off leash, but in other open spaces, to ensure safety for all, it is vital they stay on their lead." Ms Williams said the overflow parking at Toondah Harbour, Cleveland would be open on each of the long weekends for those travelling to North Stradbroke Island (Minjerribah). They can be accessed from the main Toondah car park and the Wharf Street car park. "These car parks will be open from 14 -19 April, 22-26 April and 29 April-3 May, and we are reminding motorists to observe the limited timeframes for parking in these areas." Ms Williams Recycling and Waste Centres could be busy as people clean up over the long weekends. "Traffic management will be in place during these times at Birkdale Recycling and Waste Centre and the green waste bypass lane will be open," she said. "Residents can help by sorting their load before they arrive at the centre, following directions from site staff and choosing a quieter time to visit, for example early morning or late afternoon." For information on things to do over the long weekends, check out Redland City Council's online What's On calendar or visitredlandscoast.com.au. Information can also be found at the Redlands Coast Visitor Information Centre in the Raby Bay Harbour Precinct. Council offices, customer service centres and libraries Redland City Council offices, customer service centres and libraries will be closed from Friday 15 April (Good Friday) through to Monday 18 April (Easter Monday). They will also be closed on Monday 25 April (ANZAC Day) and Monday 2 May (Labour Day). During this time, library after hours return chutes will be closed and no library items will be due. Redland IndigiScapes Centre, café, nursery and gardens Redland IndigiScapes Centre, IndigiCafe, the native nursery and Botanic Gardens will all be closed over the Easter weekend, from Friday 15 April to Monday 18 April as well as Anzac Day and Labour Day. Bin collections All bin collections will continue as usual on each of the public holidays. There will be no bin deliveries or exchanges on public holidays. Report any missed services on 3829 8999. Recycling and Waste Centres All mainland and island Recycling and Waste Centres will be closed on 15 April 2022 (Good Friday). RecycleWorld Redland Bay RecycleWorld Redland Bay is only open on Tuesday and Friday, but will be closed on Good Friday (15 April). Redland Animal Shelter The Redland Animal Shelter will be open from 9am to 12pm every day over the Easter weekend and on each of the public holidays. Redland Performing Arts Centre The RPAC Box Office will be closed for the Easter weekend (Friday 15 April to Monday 18 April), and on ANZAC Day (Monday 25 April) and Labour Day (2 May). Redland Art Gallery The galleries at Cleveland and Capalaba will be closed for the Easter weekend (Friday 15 April to Monday 18 April), and on ANZAC Day (Monday 25 April) and Labour Day (Monday 2 May). Redlands Coast Visitor Information Centre The centre will be closed on Good Friday (15 April), Easter Sunday (17 April) and ANZAC Day (25 April).

