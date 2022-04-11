news, local-news, hoon, cars, hooning, streets, dangerous driving, residents, readers

Redland residents fed up with hoons in their streets have named areas where dangerous driving is on the rise as Capalaba police plan to crackdown on offenders. Capalaba Road Police said it would focus its resources in Highway Patrol, General Duties, Tactical Crime Squad, Polair and other special units on reducing hooning in the Redlands. Redland City Bulletin readers have dubbed Alexandra Hills and Cleveland common areas for hooning. Debbie Swain said evidence of hooning was left across the streets of the Redlands. "When driving I do notice the tell tale signs of burned rubber wheelie marks on many a major, and not so major roads," she said. "McDonald Road and Finucane Road, Alexandra Hills at the street lights has many car tyre skid marks. "This would be a great intersection for Security Cameras." Renee Key said hoons made significant noise while driving dangerously at Alexandra Hills. "Redland Bay Road between Windemere Road and the roundabout at Boundary Road and Lyndon Road," she said. "This happens every night of the week and especially if it has been raining." Ziggy Smith also agreed dangerous driving was more common after rain, particularly in Cleveland. "Hooning is the Redlands increases when it has been raining, especially at dusk because the water on the road reduces the friction on the tyres but it is more dangerous because the water makes the road surface slippery," he said. "About a month ago at the intersection of Wellington and South Street, Cleveland I observed a Ute with a P-plate conducting a long burnout on the roundabout then who then spun out several times, lost complete control and almost took out a road sign." Linda said more police were needed to patrol Cleveland. "Cleveland RSL to Cleveland Point to VMR and Sommersea Drive are hooning hotspots," she said. "Not just hoons but tradies and fast cars doing well in excess of 50km in 50km areas."

