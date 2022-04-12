news, local-news, soccer, football, game, match, win, australia cup, mid-week, The LAKES

Redlands United defeated Lakes FC in mid-week match to progress to the next round of the Australia Cup. On Wednesday evening Redlands United made the trip to North Lakes on the northside for their midweek fourth round game in the Australia Cup. The Red Devils played The Lakes FC who already had a giant killer tag after their third round 4-1 upset win over the higher ranked Souths FC. The Red Devils were off to a great start moving out to a 3-0 lead before The Lakes managed to pull back 2 goals but the Red Devils held on to run out 3-2 victors. Redlands should have won the game more comfortably after creating lots of goal scoring opportunities but were unable to finish off their chances. However the goals to Max Ellenger, Byron McLeod and Liam O'Bryan saw them progress to the next Round of the Cup where they will take on fellow FQPL 1 side Sunshine Coast Fire FC. Man of the Match was awarded to Ryota Sumiyoshi. Redlands Head Coach Graham Harvey was happy with the result but added that they would focus on finishing practice at training this week. The team also managed to pull off a stunning 6-1 win over a 10-man Caboolture side on Saturday. The Red Devils will prepare for their Round three catch up game on Easter Sunday, an away match against the Southside Eagles from 4.35pm at Memorial Park, Bulimba.

