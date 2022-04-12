news, local-news,

After the resounding success of the inaugural Stage Sessions concert series last year, the stage is set for more local emerging and established artists to showcase their latest creative developments at Stage Sessions 3.0. Live and intimate, seated in cabaret format on the Redland Performing Arts Centre (RPAC) concert hall stage, Stage Sessions is an opportunity to try some new cabaret or music and support local artists. There are five acts in this installment of the concert series, with a great selection of musical styles to suit all tastes and some fabulous new musical theatre pieces to look forward to. James Dent opens Stage Sessions 3.0 with his incomparable trademark sound and feeling. Joined by his band, he plays a selection of funk, Latin and jazz tunes at 1pm on April 23. Local singer-songwriter and R U OK Ambassador Aislinn Sharp then shares her latest feel-good pop songs, and talks about using music to promote mental health and resilience at 4pm on April 23. Karen Lee Roberts takes a wild ride deep into the twisted rabbit hole of the human psyche in the hilarious, emotionally charged, one woman cabaret, Chameleon at 8pm on April 23. This cabaret about a women's journey to mental wellness is brought to the RPAC stage by KLR Creative and indelabilityarts. Sean Andrews and the Musaeus Contemporary Ensemble offers a program of musical theatre hits, jazz greats and pop classics in One Voice at 1pm on April 24. Bringing the concert series to a close will be Kitty Kat Doll5 from Rockit Productions. This cabaret about an all-girl band with a troubled past will certainly finish your weekend off with great music and plenty of laughs at 4pm on April 24. Limited tickets are available for each performance. Tickets are $25-$29.50 and can be booked on 3829 8131 or rpac.com.au (booking fees are $5 by phone and $6 online per transaction).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzEARDRGCuRfbryqRxgZWD/5373141d-cfc1-4a7c-af7c-bb17e0cbdcfa.jpg/r863_388_4426_2401_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Stage Sessions return to RPAC