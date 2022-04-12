news, local-news, solar, environment, redland community centre, fundraising, swimathon, rotary club, bayside, savings

The Redland Community Centre is set to save thousands of dollars a year thanks to funding from residents to install solar panels. Funds raised in a Redlands Bayside Rotary Club swimathon with support from Capalaba and Cleveland Clubs raised about 50 per cent of the funding for the $60,000 project. Approximately $19,423 was raised at the event, and Rotary Australia World Community Service contributed a $15,000 matching grant. CEO Allison Wicks said the centre would save about $16,000 a year on utilities which would go back to people in need. "This project will allow us to give back the the community year after year and has the capacity to provide a revenue stream back from the grid," Ms Wicks said. "The Redlands community has made quite an optimistic vision of mine into reality which has been fabulous." "We've been wanting to do this for about five years now and we're not flushed with funding so it has taken some time." A total of 89 commercial solar panels were installed with an average daily production of 150kW to 160kW. Ms Wicks said the funds raised at the Rotary Swimathon had gone a long way and would support Redlands in years to come. "The funds they have raised have given people in need the opportunity to access programs and support every year at a greater rate," Ms Wicks said. "We've been hiring out rooms to make money but with that we get electricity costs to have the rooms running so we can't make too much off that." "Without this project we wouldn't be able to continue to do what we do." Ms Wicks said she was grateful for all of the businesses involved and the hard working residents who took part in fundraising. "Every year the need in our programs increases and the funding we receive does not so this money will go straight into our programs," she said. "We will deliver from homeless to housed, youth to aged and everyone in between. "We've also just rolled out a DFV assist program which has been publicly funded so every fund that is raised or donated is utilised to support the community."

