Mayor named on board of Brisbane Olympic Games Organising Committee

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has named Redland City Council Mayor Karen Williams as one of 15 Board Directors on the Brisbane Organising Committee for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner nominated Cr Williams for the role. Premier Palaszczuk said the Board reflects a breadth and depth of experience that has its heart firmly in Queensland. "This will be the biggest single transformational event in a generation," the Premier said. "Our job is to honour the commitments I made to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) but also provide a lasting legacy for our state and I am confident that is exactly what we will achieve." Mayor Williams said she felt "privileged" to join the Board. "I feel very privileged to be a member of an impressive team that will lay the foundations for many opportunities and positive legacies for our region and city for many decades to come," Cr Williams said. "The Organising Committees for the Olympic Games (OCOG) will meet for the first time the week after next. I expect our roles and responsibilities will be discussed at the inaugural meeting. "As the only member of OCOG, who started the SEQ Council of Mayor's journey in 2015 with the Olympic pre-feasibility study, I am committed to working with OCOG to remain focused on delivering the imperatives agreed to at the time. That is to deliver the transport infrastructure and necessary connectivity both in the region and for Redlands to maintain our unique lifestyle and liveability. "For Redland City, the critical public transport infrastructure includes the Eastern Busway and duplication of our train line to Cleveland. Redlands is also well-positioned to celebrate and share with the world our unique indigenous Quandamooka cultural heritage and our naturally wonderful city of islands." Other board members include

