Petrol prices across the Redlands, Jimboomba and Beaudesert have fallen further below their recent peaks and residents can now find fuel for less than 170 cents per litre. Data from the Australian Institute of Petroleum shows prices continued to fall last week and average prices in Brisbane metro areas dropped by nearly 21 cents per litre compared to the week before. Fuel in the Redlands is cheap, with the 7-11 on Shore Street and the BP on Gordon Street both charging $1.66 cents per litre. The cheapest fuel in the region can be found at Metro Capalaba, which has unleaded for 156.9 cents per litre. Prices in the Jimboomba area remained comparatively high, with the Ampol on Johanna Street and the Shell Coles Express on the Mount Lindesay Highway charging $1.78 per litre of unleaded Motorists chasing cheaper fuel should head to the 7-11 on Teviot Road in Greenbank, which is charging 167.9 cents per litre. Prices in Beaudesert were closer to 180 cents per litre and the cheapest fuel in town can be found for 179.9 cents per litre at Ampol on Brisbane Street. RACQ spokesperson Nicky Haydon said motorists in Beaudesert and Logan would have to be patient waiting for lower prices, as many service stations in these areas were likely stocked with older, higher-priced fuel. "Beaudesert and the outer suburbs of Logan tend to have less competition and lower turnover of fuel at local service stations," Ms Haydon said. "This means they may still have unleaded petrol on site that was purchased before the Federal Government's fuel excise cut. "The fuel excise is charged at the wholesale level, so when these fuel companies next purchase unleaded petrol, they will be able to pass on the lower fuel excise at the bowser." Ms Haydon recommended that motorists looking for the best deal on fuel travel to Logan's northern suburbs such as Kingston and Woodridge, where unleaded prices were mostly below $1.65 per litre. Diesel prices in all three regions remain high, with most retailers charging between $1.90-$2.00 per litre.

