news, local-news, soroptimist breakfast, international bayside, mimi robinson, guest speaker, vape, danger, addiction, recovery

Reform Recovery founder Mimi Robinson has offered high school students advice on supporting peers struggling with addiction as vaping rises in popularity. Ms Robinson shared her experiences recovering from trauma and drug addiction at the Soroptimist International Bayside International Women's Day Breakfast in March. With students from seven high schools in attendance, Ms Robinson spoke about the dangers of vaping and how it can lead to addiction issues later in life. According to the Alcohol and Drug Foundation, vaping has increased as a result of social media and companies glamorising its use The foundation found studies showed sweet flavoured e-cigarettes made them more appealing to young people, and could lead to tobacco and other harmful drug use later. Ms Robinson spoke to students about what they could do to support their younger peers. "Talk to younger children and stop them from vaping," she said. "Don't pass judgement on those taking drugs and help to break the stigma behind substance abuse." Ms Robinson said people who were dependent on drugs have often experienced trauma in their lives, and it was important to approach them with understanding rather than judgement. She operates Reform Recovery three days a week to give people a hand up rather than a handout, teaching life skills to help people move forward from addiction. "On my journey to recovery, I wanted someone who had been through similar experiences that I could relate to and see their change, so I could be empowered knowing change is possible," Ms Robinson said. Soroptimist International Bayside used the event to shed light on substance addiction as part of this year's International Women's Day theme "break the bias."

Soroptimist International breakfast talks addiction support