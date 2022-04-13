news, local-news, blood, donations, call, o negative, cleveland, mobile, donor, roll up

Red Cross Life Blood is calling for Redland residents to roll up their sleeves and donate blood to save lives this Easter. A Mobile Donor Centre to be set up in Cleveland at Wynyard Street has 85 appointments needing to be filled Thursday, April 14 and Easter Monday until Saturday April 23. All blood and plasma types are needed, but there is an immediate need for O-negative blood, the universal blood type given in emergencies. Lifeblood spokesperson Wes Thomas said the reserve of O-negative had dropped to its lowest point in 12 months, with consecutive long weekend threatening supplies. "The need for blood is often unplanned and urgent," he said. "This rare blood type is in high demand because it can be given in emergency situations where a patient's blood group is unknown," Mr Thomas said. "It's often stocked in ambulances and rescue helicopters to be used for trauma patients who can require huge quantities in a short amount of time." He said for the first time, nearly 40 donor centres would open across Australia on Good Friday. "This time of year is when many of our donors take a well-deserved break, but the next two weeks are shaping up to be particularly difficult with back-to-back long weekends for Easter and ANZAC Day." "We urgently need more than 900 Queenslanders of all blood types to book a donation before Easter Monday, and a further 1,300 through to ANZAC Day, and we need them to come back for a second donation when they are next eligible, to ensure we can keep hospital fridges well stocked," he said. Normally the service asks people to book appointments, but it is now encouraging people to pop in if they are walking by to see if a couch is free. "Blood will be needed by thousands of people this Easter weekend, including trauma and emergency patients, mums delivering babies, and people undergoing cancer treatment," Mr Thomas said. "A single blood donation can mean a lifetime for the person receiving it, and all it costs a donor is an hour of their time." To book a donation, visit lifeblood.com.au, download the free Donate Blood app or call 13 14 95.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/5e6d6890-faa5-4bc8-9717-e12adf2fd567.png/r2_43_839_516_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Redlands rolls up to donate blood as supplies drop over holidays