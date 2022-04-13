news, local-news, weather, skies, clouds, wind, redlands, logan, scenic rim, temperatures

South-east Queensland is in for sun amongst the clouds this week as temperatures cool down over the Easter long weekend. The Bureau of Meteorology predicts temperatures will drop to the mid 20s from Wednesday after maximum temperatures in the high 20s throughout last week. Rain is expected to come again this week in the Redlands but should clear by the weekend. The weather bureau predicts an 80 per cent chance of rain on Wednesday in the afternoon and evening, with minimum temperatures of 18 and maximums of 25 for partly cloudy conditions. Winds will be southeasterly 15 to 25 km/h during the morning then becoming light during the evening. Thursday night could be a bit cooler with minimum temperatures of 16 degrees with still a 70 per cent chance of rain. Showers should ease by Friday with a 60 per cent chance and a 20 per cent chance on Saturday, rising to 40 per cent on Sunday. Similar conditions are expected across Logan and the Scenic Rim. Logan can expect slightly higher maximum temperatures at about 26 and 27 degrees but lower minimums at 13 and 14 degrees with similar rainfall conditions. In the Scenic Rim, overnight temperatures are also expected to cool down and the chances of rain are lower, with a 10 per cent chance on Saturday and Monday. Cloudy but sunny conditions will stay across the south-east region this week.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/af2dd8aa-e167-43d9-ba94-d81fc95de593.jpeg/r5_0_2010_1133_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg