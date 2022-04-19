Exclusive canal living at its finest

news, property,

Property details: Birkdale It's the ultimate family haven designed for fine luxury living and entertaining and set on a huge 1189 square metre block with a 48 metre quayline. Impressive is an understatement. Having undergone a complete internal renovation, it incorporates a raft of designer features. The entertainer's delight blends contemporary open plan design with an unrivalled bayside location, seamlessly integrating indoor and outdoor living and dining. Spectacular and impeccably presented, from the moment you step through the door of this stunning waterfront residence you will be stunned by the immaculate finishes and design excellence. There are multiple spacious light-filled living and entertaining spaces including a gourmet kitchen, formal lounge with gas fireplace and separate formal dining as well as upstairs sitting/library opening onto the full-length verandah. Outside features an undercover area and a huge resort style pool with surrounding sundeck overlooking the wide canal. Click HERE to see the latest real estate E-edition.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5Xj5RPCKdk6kSmUpmfZzuK/2e1e6816-e12c-4dd3-82ad-d26bd9deea1c.jpg/r9_0_3991_2250_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg