EMERGENCY services were called to a two-car crash on Goorawin Street at Alexandra Hills in the early hours of Wednesday morning. A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said one crew were on scene for about 30 minutes from 2.30am. No one was trapped inside their vehicle and the matter was left to police after the area was secured. A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said paramedics were stood down before they arrived. It is understood no one involved in the incident required assistance. Later in the morning, two people were taken to Redland Hospital after a crash at Burbank. Paramedics were called to the scene on Mount Gravatt Capalaba and Tilley roads shortly before 6am. Both patients were in a stable condition when transported to hospital. Read more local news here

