North Stradbroke Island (Minjerribah) boaties and anglers could benefit from an upgrade to the Harold Walker jetty at Goompi (Dunwich) as residents get the chance to have their say on plans. Community consultation has begun for the project's second phase to upgrade the jetty, with recently updated concepts available for the public's consideration. The community rallied behind the historic jetty when it was due to be demolished in 2020. The state government committed $750,000 to replace the jetty on Junner Street with the community consulted to decide on the plans. Member for Redlands Kim Richards said the community consultation was crucial to making the project happen. "We're committed to upgrading the existing jetty but not without ensuring the community has ample opportunity to provide feedback," Ms Richards said. "The project team has explored all available options in the Goompi area, consulted on three initial concepts, and now, following the first round of consultation, is ready to hear feedback on an updated concept." She said the updated concept involved a fishing platform and a gangway-access pontoon at the Harold Walker jetty. "The latest concept features both a dedicated fishing platform and a separate boating pontoon at the Harold Walker jetty site," Ms Richards said. "The fishing platform will include seating, a shaded area, and solar lighting." MCQ's jetty project is one of five to be completed in the Southern Moreton Bay area over 2021-2022 and is funded by the Maritime Infrastructure Investment Program. Ms Richards said stakeholders and the North Stradbroke Island community could submit written feedback on the updated concept from Monday, April 4, until Friday, April 22. "During this period, MSQ will reengage face-to-face with key stakeholder groups," she said. "MSQ is continuing to work closely with the Department of State Development, Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning to ensure locals continue to have access to fishing and boating facilities at Goompi for generations to come. "MSQ continues to invest and improve infrastructure in high demand locations which is a big win for local boaties, fisherman, and tourists." Written comments can be sent to the project team over email at BoatingInfrastructure@msq.qld.gov.au or mailed to Maritime Assets and Infrastructure project team, Maritime Safety Queensland, GPO Box 1549, Brisbane Q 4001.

