news, local-news, pickleball, play, competitive, game, match, Redlands Pickleball Club, paddle, social

As Pickleball grows in popularity across Australia, a Redlands club is has created a social community where residents can have some casual competitive fun. The Redlands Pickleball Club started in 2019 with just a few players and has since gained a regular following on the bayside. President Ron Jackson said the sport had been an outlet for him after an injury. "Personally, I had a knee reconstruction about six years ago and had to stop playing tennis, but Pickleball has allowed me to continue my activities with that ailment," he said. "I was playing in Coorparoo but I got pretty unhappy driving to Brisbane to play every week so we decided to start something here in the Redlands. "We've now become a club and we get about 60 people at a two hour session across seven courts." He said rules combined elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis with a paddle and plastic ball with holes, so it was an easy game to pick up. "Pickleball is a game that can be played across all ages and our club has members from ages 8-80 at all skill levels," he said. "It's easy to pick up which makes it a great introductory sport and it's also quite challenging, fast paced and competitive when players become more experienced. Mr Jackson said some of the older players were some of the fiercest competitors. "It can be very misleading when you're standing over the other side of the net with an 80-year-old and you think it will be fairly easy," he said. "You're going to be very surprised that some of these people are very skilful and it's a tactical game, not a game of power." The club usually plays weekly fixtures at Ormiston State School on Wednesdays from 6.30-8.30pm and Sundays from 9-11am. They have temporarily moved to EGW Wood sports fields at Wellington Point while work is done at the school during the holidays. They also hold a social play sessions on Mondays from 6.30-8.30pm for any new players or people not familiar with the game. Mr Jackson said the best way for people to find out if they were interested in Pickleball was to go down and have a go. "Whether you're a beginner who just wants to learn a new fun sport or a seasoned player who craves the thrill of competitive play, Pickleball offers something for everyone," Mr Jackson said. "You don't have to have any equipment, we will supply that, so just bring some enthusiasm to come and try something new." The club hopes to find a permanent home in the future and with the support of council aims to have Pickleball lines on tennis courts in the Redlands to support the sport's growth. Non members can play with the Redlands Pickleball Club for $10 a two hour session, and Queensland Pickleball members play for $5. To get involved, contact Ron Jackson on 0417152133.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/a394b717-ac02-4fcb-9d4e-ec685265b1a4.jpg/r2_376_4014_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg