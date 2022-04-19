Hub 68 hosts forum to help people newly diagnosed with Parkinson's disease

news, local-news,

Redlands medical service provider HUB68 has hosted a Parkinson's Queensland forum for 80 people newly diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. Managing director of Hub68 Steve Lambourne welcomed Parkinson's Queensland to the Centre of Excellence in Aging and Wellness. Attendees heard presenters including Professor George Mellick, Physiotherapist and Research Fellow Dr Robyn Lamont, Occupational Therapist Sarah Davies, and Young Onset Peer Support Group Facilitator Stuart Robertson who shared his lived experience. Topics included the latest research such as studying genes, the importance of exercise, which aside from medication, is one of the most important things to do to reduce and manage symptoms, as well as a new approach for improving daily living. Attendees learnt that they are not alone on their Parkinson's journey, hearing about actions to take after diagnosis, how to inform people about their disease, and tips to look after their physical and mental well-being. The forum helped people living with Parkinson's disease to access important information, grow their support network, and increase their confidence in being able to live with the disease. Parkinson's Queensland CEO Miguel Diaz said Parkinson's disease impacts over 18,500 Queenslanders, with thousands more affected as carers, families, friends and colleagues, and Parkinson's is on the rise. It is estimated that on the Bayside there are as many as 850 people living with Parkinson's. "Parkinson's disease is the fastest-growing neurological condition globally, with no cure. Across the world we expect Parkinson's to increase from 10 million to 20 million in the next 10 years," he said. Hub68 and Parkinson's Queensland share common goals which include providing essential links between the community and support services along with facilitating research and education for those living with various disorders impacting the aging community.

Hub 68 hosts forum to help people newly diagnosed with Parkinson's disease