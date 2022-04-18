news, local-news, jekyll and hyde, rpac, May 13

This mad-cap rendition of Jekyll and Hyde celebrates the darkness within us all. A completely reworked version of Robert Louis Stevenson's inspired novella, this terrifyingly hilarious theatre comedy is brought to the Redland Performing Arts Centre (RPAC) stage by the award-winning theatre company A Slightly Isolated Dog and will be performed at 7.30pm on May 13. Jack Buchanan is a member of the cast of five, playing Bastien in a French theatre group. "The group passes the roles around and gets the audience to role play too. It's about being as silly and having as much fun as we can," he said. He is, in essence, a character playing a character. "It is designed with a non theatre going audience in mind. Basically it is something you might do when you are all in a room together. - at a booze filled party where everyone gets silly and everyone gets to participate. There is no fourth wall," he said. The show has been played to a New Zealand, Australian and UK audience. "Everywhere we go we come out feeling uplifted - a bit silly and a bit naughty, but certainly we feel better about ourselves than when we went in. The show has been well received." In the show, Jekyll is a man who washes and separates his recycling and puts it in the correct bin. Hyde is the man who uses the last of the toilet roll and never replaces it, who drains the shared flat account to buy cigarettes and never, ever calls you by your given name. Their actions inspire the question of just who is the madman? A Slightly Isolated Dog has built a reputation for shaking up well-known stories, and injecting its trademark outrageous and up-close physical comedy, plus twisted pop songs to the telling. After the success of last year's raucous hit Don Juan, the team can't wait to bring another outrageous story of morality, mortality and mayhem to the stage. At the helm of the madness is director Leo Gene Peters and his crew of characters Ginger, Julie, Bastien, Lily and the love-lorn Philippe. This is thrilling, charming, shockingly good comedy that will make the audience laugh. There is a pre-show soirée from 6.30pm with complimentary nibbles and a drink. Tickets are $27-$34 and can be booked on 3829 8131 or rpac.com.au (booking fees are $5 by phone and $6 online per transaction).

Jekyll and Hyde antics with a twist