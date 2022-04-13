news, local-news, medea, rpac, may 19

Award-winning Queensland performance maker Shock Therapy Productions puts its signature touch on the classic Greek-Tragedy, Medea, coming to RPAC with two performances on May 18 and 19. This timeless psychological thriller follows the story of Medea, as the pressures of court politics, family, and discrimination within the patriarchy start to unravel her world. Themes that are unfortunately, just as relevant today. Medea is a former Barbarian Princess who left her world behind for the man she loves. When she learns that her husband Jason, leader of the Argonauts, is planning to leave her to marry Glauce, the Greek Princess of Corinth, her love and passion turns to blind rage. With her place in Greek society already under threat, Medea is then banished into exile. This devastating betrayal drives Medea to plot a shocking and calculated revenge on Jason, and take back control in a society ruled by men. Medea had its mainstage premiere at SunPac Theatre in Brisbane in April 2021 and is now set to embark on a six-week Queensland tour, supported by the Arts Queensland through the Playing Queensland Arts and Education fund. Performances are at 7.30pm on May 18 and 10.30am on May 19. Tickets are $25 or $20 for groups of 10+ and can be booked on 3829 8131 or rpac.com.au (booking fees are $5 by phone and $6 online per transaction).

Medea comes to RPAC on May 18 and 19