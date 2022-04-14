news, local-news, rates, increase, property, land, value, don brown, karen williams, state government

As Redland City Council calls on property owners who disagree with State Government land valuations to make objections, Capalaba MP Don Brown says Council is "shifting the blame" for rate increases. The Queensland Government Valuear-General increased the land value of properties in the Redlands by 25 per cent since previous valuations in 2019. Brisbane valuations only increased by 17.5 per cent. According to the Valuer-General, increases for Redlands followed a strong demand for property in the area leading to soaring property prices and values. Redland City Council Mayor Karen Williams said the increase in Redland valuations could lead to rising costs in rates for Redland residents. "Councils are obliged by State Government legislation to use these valuations, which are due to take effect from 1 July, when setting rates for individual properties, which means higher land values can impact residents financially," Ms Williams said. "While these valuations, which are made by the Valuer-General and are outside councils' control and may make many feel good about just how much their properties have appreciated in value, they are also used by councils to determine general rates. "A significant increase in value can lead to an above-average increase in the general rate for some homeowners. So, if you believe your revaluation is excessive, I encourage you to put your case to the State Valuer-General." Cr Williams said that the Southern Moreton Bay Islands had the most significant percentage-based increase in value because of traditionally lower land values on the islands. Mr Brown said decisions on rate increases were a matter for local councils and not the state government. "The Mayor and Council are pulling the wool over ratepayers' eyes in trying to shift the blame on increasing charges to the State Government," he said. "In the upcoming Budget, Council can choose to commit to a zero-rate increase. I strongly encourage them to do this as the Williams-led Council has been passing on increases above CPI for many years. "Unfortunately for ratepayers, I suspect they will increase again this year..." Mr Brown said he suspected rates would increase again and encouraged the Council to develop a housing strategy to keep costs low. "The State Government has been asking Council to develop a proper housing strategy since 2018 to ensure there is adequate housing stock to avoid massive price increases. However, this Council has steadfastly refused," he said. "The Mayor and her Council have contributed to this current housing crisis, but they can be part of the solution by developing a proper housing strategy." Ms Williams said rates were determined by what councils needed to deliver for their communities and Redland City Council always worked to keep rates at a minimum. She said residents could find information on lodging appeals to challenge valuations were included with valuations. "For your challenge to be considered, you must provide sufficient information to demonstrate that the valuation is incorrect and lodge your objection within 60 days... that's by 30 May," she said. "Grounds for objection are quite specific and may include sales evidence, constraints on the use of your land and deductions for site improvements.

