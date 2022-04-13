news, local-news, art and light making event, deep blue, May 21 and 22

Enjoy a euphoric musical experience as the sun sets, surrounded by awe-inspiring light installations at Redland Performing Arts Centre (RPAC) on May 21 and 22. Song to the Earth is performed by acclaimed Australian string ensemble DeepBlue, Australian percussion icon Michael Askill and his gong orchestra, Greta Kelly on Persian violin, and some Redland performers. The three acts takes the audience on a magical journey, both indoors and outdoors with an original score inspired by patterns in nature by classical composer Dr Corrina Bonshek. In Act I, walk among the string players as they perform a moving chorale reminiscent of Samuel Barber's Adagio for Strings in Flocking/Spiralling on the RPAC Performance Lawn. Then in Act II, you Follow the Songbirds as the string players move to the beat of the rainforest in the RPAC events hall. The finale will be an Ocean of Gongs for Act III, where audience members can experience the powerful waves of sound from the gong orchestra with solo Persian violin (or shah kaman). This is an immersive event designed to experience live music up-close right next to the players in this intimate performance. Children and students can also create their own miniature illuminated and wearable art at the free art and light making workshop before the Saturday performance, which can then be paraded during the evening performances. The performances take place at 6pm on May 21 and 22. The free art and light making workshop takes place on May 21 and places are limited, so bookings are essential. Tickets are $20-$35 and can be booked on 3829 8131 or rpac.com.au (booking fees are $5 by phone and $6 online per transaction).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzEARDRGCuRfbryqRxgZWD/31e06cec-db2f-411f-9dc8-421335108829.jpg/r1979_606_5951_2850_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Walk among the music at RPAC on May 21 and 22