I shall call this tale: "The boy whose life went slowly". It's a strange thing -time. My time seems to go by quickly. In those moments as I watch my life whizzing past, I wonder about this and want desperately to slow it down. It's almost an inverse thinking to those long suffering days at school where a week was interminable and just making it to Wednesday was a test of endurance. These days, Wednesdays immediately follow Saturdays and before you can blink, it's next Monday again. I for one, don't understand the seemingly different passage of time. There was a time when I considered time was a fraction of your personal years. Children, for example, thought time went slowly (especially between birthdays or any other occasion involving treats) because one year when you are five for example, is one fifth of your life and therefore considerable. My percentage is markedly lower, making a year a mere trifle in the history of a long life well lived. But my theory goes out the window when you ask those children (well, maybe those whose year represents say one-tenth of their life) and they tell you they can't believe how quickly time has passed. And this, more often since all the lock downs and the vast changes they have experienced for a good part of their life. We now have a lock down child, who has spent most of their formative years in isolation, being put in a holding pattern as their parents work from home and they must learn to play quietly. But I digress. Because I know someone who makes a mockery of all this thinking. This person is the son of a friend, who I don't see often. So I enquire after said son maybe once every few years. And every time I enquire, often asking his age, I am shocked by how young he is. While I am still coping with the idea that my oldest is now 40 years of age, this boy never seems to get any older. When I would think he might be 20, he was 10. When I thought he was 15, he was still in primary school. And now the young man has got a bit older, has left school and working in a job he loves. But he still seems young, young, young. I want a life like his. - Linda Muller

