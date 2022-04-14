news, local-news,

MORETON Bay VIEW Club is calling on the community to volunteer for children's education charity The Smith Family as part of National Volunteer Week in May. VIEW is a leading women's organisation with almost 300 clubs across Australia, all of which support children in need through The Smith Family. Moreton Bay club members volunteer for the charity by working in after school learning clubs, including locally at Vienna Woods State School. They also raise money to support six Learning for Life students in partnership with the Smith Family. Moreton Bay club president Jean Clarke said there were many opportunities for people to help out. "Last year, COVID meant we couldn't have that hands-on connection with the community, which was really hard for a lot of people," she said. "Volunteering is a great way to get back out there, make friends, and feel like you're really making a difference to the lives of young people and their families." People are encouraged to visit The Smith Family website to find out about other volunteering opportunities with the charity. For more information about the Moreton Bay VIEW Club, contact Jean Clarke on 0409 268 646 or visit view.org.au. Formed in 1997, the club meets at Redlands Sporting Club on the second Thursday of each month at 11am. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/a6e939fc-66b8-4110-a684-2dad99cdbd2e.jpg/r39_100_1043_667_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg