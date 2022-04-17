news, local-news, small business, friendly, program, redland city council, state government, sign up, chamber of commerce

Redlands' small businesses will get extra support from council and the state government as authorities join forces to make processes run smoothly. Redland City Council Mayor Karen Williams signed onto the Small Business Friendly program with Redlands Coast, Southern Moreton Bay Islands and Straddie Chamber of Commerce presidents on Thursday. The program run by the Queensland Small Business Commissioner provides framework, support and tools to help local governments, Queensland Government agencies and large enterprise support small businesses. Redland City Council is the 31st Queensland council to sign up for the program. Mayor Karen Williams said the program would improve what the council was already doing for small businesses. "40 per cent of businesses are small business and they are providing 80 per cent of the jobs," she said. "They're the mums and dad's of the community and they are more than just part of our economy, they're part of our social fabric. "This support has always been important it's just been magnified by the pandemic, and recent weather events because they are such a big part of our community. "We want to make sure they can navigate processes with governments - so permits, applications and all of those things - which can really be quite confusing for a small business just trying to get through the everyday." Queensland Small Business Commissioner Maree Adshead and Minister for Employment and Small Business Di Farmer visited Council chambers to sign the documents. Ms Williams said council's economic development team would work with the small business commissioner to provide feedback to improve connection and collaboration with council and share ideas and processes which have been successful for other councils. She said she had wanted to sign up for the program when she heard about it at a conference last year but wanted to make sure all stakeholders would get involved. "We wanted to make sure that we had everyone engaged, and now we can really walk the talk together, so sometimes it takes a little longer than you would anticipate for it to be effective," she said. Redlands Chamber of Commerce president Rebecca Young said the collaboration would allow businesses to unite as a community and work alongside three levels of government. "This strengthens the message that we can work with council on a local level, they aren't the enemy." "The Chamber is here for both small and big business and I think that's a really good thing to put value into the small businesses here in the city."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/f1932f51-e3bc-4760-8d72-531366a4f8b6.JPG/r3_307_5998_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg