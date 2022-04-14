news, local-news,

ONE person has been hospitalised after a two-vehicle crash at Capalaba on Thursday morning. Paramedics were called to the corner of Redland Bay Road and Smith Street shortly before 8am. Traffic was backed up along the main road after the crash, but was flowing freely again by about 8.45am. One person was taken to Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition. Another person involved in the crash declined transport to hospital. QAS could not confirm the age or gender of those involved. Read more local news here

