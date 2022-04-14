news, local-news,

A WOMAN has been charged with wilful damage and public nuisance offences after allegedly punching and kicking the windscreen of a pub courtesy bus in the Redlands. Police allege the 21-year-old created a scene at the Stradbroke Island Beach Hotel on Friday night after being cut off at the bar due to her intoxication level. Security escorted the woman off the premises and she was given the chance to ride home on the pub courtesy bus. Police say the woman began punching and kicking the front windscreen, causing damage and leaving the glass needing to be replaced. She left the scene and was later charged. Dunwich Police Station Officer in Charge Sergeant Darren Scanlan condemned the woman's actions. "Instead of taking up the offer of a free ride home, she decided to wreak havoc causing damage which will result in an expensive night out," he said. The 21-year-old is due to face Cleveland Magistrates Court next month. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36cb5pgMzenMnrRDPitnuXV/4aa08ab2-a54e-4b99-8f6c-5920703ce22b.jpg/r3_0_619_348_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg