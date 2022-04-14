news, local-news, copper, damaged, stolen, thief, rates, bill, crime, incident

Copper cabling has been damaged and stolen at the Redland Showgrounds leaving touch players in the dark and ratepayers slapped with the bill after an alleged late night crime incident. Norm Price Park was hit early late on Tuesday or early Wednesday morning. Redland residents have been urged to be vigilant and report any information they may have to police. Mayor Karen Williams said the incident had left ratepayers with a massive bill for the repairs as the community and sports precinct was used regularly. She said it was a crime against every resident of Redlands. "The thieves caused major damage to the copper cabling servicing the sport field lighting, impacting all touch football fields at the showgrounds," Ms Williams said. "We are unsure at this stage just how much needs to be done and what this will cost but it would appear to be substantial as underground cables have been severed and possibly removed. "It has meant Redland Touch Football activities have had to be cancelled but this goes beyond the impact on local sports people, who will be very disappointed. "This affects every resident of the city, as it will no doubt leave Council with a significant cost to get the showgrounds fully operational again." Council understands forensic teams will begin investigating when the site is cleared by Energex. Ms Williams said it was not the first time an incident like this had happened in the Redlands. "There have been similar incidents in the Brisbane, Logan and Ipswich areas and we also had a similar incident at Charlie Buckler Memorial Sportsfield back in December which needed significant repairs," Ms Williams said. "Security arrangements at the showgrounds are being assessed for both the short and long-term and, in the meantime, we urge the community to keep an eye out and report suspicious activity at our sportfields." "If anyone saw something or has information which may be useful, please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink online or 131 444."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/563c1354-3e37-491c-b00c-4b6edda9f2be.jpg/r2_613_5997_4000_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg