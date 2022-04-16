  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Local News

Bonfire explosion 'shakes' houses at Alexandra Hills

Local News
EXPLOSION: Police say youths poured fuel on a bonfire at Alexandra Hills, causing it to explode.
EXPLOSION: Police say youths poured fuel on a bonfire at Alexandra Hills, causing it to explode.

EMERGENCY services were called to Alexandra Hills last week after an explosion late on Wednesday night.

Nearby residents reported hearing a bang and feeling their homes shake about 10.30pm.

Police say youths poured fuel on a bonfire, causing it to explode.

No one has been charged after the incident, with police finalising the matter on the same night.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said two crews arrived on scene about 10.30pm. and extinguished the fire within 15-20 minutes.

It was reported as a vegetation fire and was not threatening properties.

The explosion reportedly took place at Teesdale Road.

Read more local news here