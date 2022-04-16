news, local-news,

EMERGENCY services were called to Alexandra Hills last week after an explosion late on Wednesday night. Nearby residents reported hearing a bang and feeling their homes shake about 10.30pm. Police say youths poured fuel on a bonfire, causing it to explode. No one has been charged after the incident, with police finalising the matter on the same night. A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said two crews arrived on scene about 10.30pm. and extinguished the fire within 15-20 minutes. It was reported as a vegetation fire and was not threatening properties. The explosion reportedly took place at Teesdale Road. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/faPw5a6fQFzMgVR5WDFBDs/f9acea8b-883b-40f9-8bc7-f5c942444c2c.jpg/r25_196_1840_1221_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg