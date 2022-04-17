news, local-news, netball, redland, Queensland Suns, sport, game, match, title, defend

Redland netball players are off to prove themselves as the best in the country as they face off with other states at the national championships. Seven players from the Redlands will fly to Adelaide on Saturday with Queensland Suns Netball for the Australian Mens and Mixed Netball Association (AMMNA) Championships from April 17-23 They will play across four divisions in the hope of winning national titles. Haydn Crossley and Griffin Longland play in the under 17s team, Jack Morton, Callum Brown and Kyle Holcroft represent the state's under 23s, Lachlan Carter plays with the open men's and Tiarna Kerehoma in the mixed reserve team. Tammy Holcroft is also going over as a coach. Carter said his open men's team had waited through three years of COVID cancellations and restrictions to defend their title won at the last competition in 2019. "I've played at the national tournament every year since 2013 so it will be good to be back there this year," he said. "It's been a long time since we've been out there playing at the highest level so I'm really looking forward to it." Carter started playing netball socially at Victoria Point ten years ago and was encouraged by teammates and competitors to try playing at a higher level. "I played basketball all my life so netball is a fairly new and interesting sport," he said. "I had seen the girls playing it at school but never really thought I'd give it a go. "It's definitely just as tough as any basketball I played." For five of the players it will be their first national competition. Carter said their biggest competitor would likely be New South Wales. "We had a State of Origin Series against them in the middle of last year and unfortunately went down two-one to them so they might be tough," he said. "It'll be interesting to see what all the other states bring as well because we haven't seen them the last few years." "There's no real substitute for the level of competition we get at nationals because although the girls are very skilful, it doesn't quite measure up to playing against the best men's players in other states. They are a bit taller and can be a bit more physical." Queensland Suns have trained by playing practice games against top women's teams like the Queensland Firebirds, Ruby and Sapphire teams and the Girls State 17 and 19 teams. Carter said he hoped to see the men's side of the sport grow in the Redlands in years to come to bring more competition closer to home. "For men, it's a lot harder for us to play because most of the full court competitions are women only after the age of 12 so a lot of us start from indoor netball and move into state level competitions." "Queensland Suns have been doing a lot more for boys which is really great to see and be involved with. "There's still a little bit of work to do I'd say but we're getting better and we are improving as we go along because despite not having a competition we have actually grown a lot." Games will be live streamed on the AMMNA Facebook page from Sunday until Saturday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/2944dc8a-0368-4bb1-8a78-248afbaee19e.JPG/r3_307_5998_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg